The American company Google on Thursday, May 20, announced in its blog about the opening of its first offline retail store in New York in the near future.

It is noted that it will be located on the Google campus in the Chelsea area near the official Apple store and will start operating in the summer of 2021.

“Many buyers still want to try out the device before buying – to find out how it feels, sounds and looks in the hand or on the table,” the company said in a statement.

The store will offer Pixel smartphones, Pixelbooks tablets and laptops, Nest smart devices, Fitbit fitness bracelets and other devices. It is also possible to order purchases online and then receive them in the store.

Inside, they will also equip support desks – customers will be able to get advice about Google gadgets and help with setting up, as well as hand over electronics for repair.

On April 27, Time magazine compiled a list of the 100 most influential companies for the first time, which included those corporations that “shape the future.” Among the most influential technology corporations ranked by Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.