Via a press release, AGICOM – Communications Regulatory Authority – declared that it had sanctioned Google and Twitch for violating the gambling advertising ban. Google was fined 2.25 million euros, while Twitch got away with just 900,000 euros.

Based on numerous reports, the Authority initiated two proceedings and verified the presence of more 80 YouTube and Twitch channels in which there are a total of over 20,000 videos advertising slot machines, gambling, sports betting and scratch cards.

Google and Twitch are responsible as they own the platforms used for the dissemination of the offending videos, with which they had specific commercial collaboration contracts. Illegal content has obviously been removed and the uploading of similar videos is prohibited.