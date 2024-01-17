On the occasion of Galaxy Unpacked which revealed the new Galaxy S24 series to the world, Samsung and Google created a partnership that promises to redefine the experience of smartphone users. Samsung's new Galaxy S24 series will be the first to benefit from this collaboration, implementing Google's advanced AI model, Gemini, to boost the AI ​​capabilities of its devices. The most striking new feature of this collaboration is “Circle to Search”, an intuitive search function initially available on the Galaxy S24, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models. This feature allows users to search for information directly on the screen of their Android smartphone without the need to change apps. Using simple gestures like circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping, users can now quickly access detailed information about the content that interests them.

The partnership between Samsung and Google is not limited to search alone. Samsung will be the first Google Cloud partner to deploy advanced versions of Gemini, Gemini Pro and Imagen 2, through the Vertex AI platform in the cloud, bringing artificial intelligence to the next level on smartphone devices. Messaging features on Android are undergoing a major transformation thanks to “Magic Compose”, now available on devices with Gemini Nano. This function allows users to create messages in various styles, from formal to more casual or even poetic ones, adapting to different communication needs. Furthermore, “Photomoji” offers the possibility of creating personalized emojis from your own photos, using the power of generative artificial intelligence. Finally, Android Auto has implemented new AI features to improve safety and efficiency while driving. It can now automatically summarize long texts or group chats, allowing drivers to stay connected without distracting them from the road. Additionally, it suggests relevant responses and actions that can be performed without physically interacting with your phone.