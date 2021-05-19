Google and Samsung announced Tuesday the creation of a joint platform for watches and other wearable devices connected to the Internet, an initiative aimed at strengthening their competitive position in the face of Apple, which is at the forefront of this market.

The partnership was announced during the annual developer conference organized by “Google” in California, and it means that “Samsung” will use the “Google” program to run “ware OS” for its next hours of the type “Galaxy” instead of its operating system “Tizen”.

“We will combine the best of Ware and Tizen in one platform,” said Google Ware project manager Bjorn Kilburn.

“By working together, we were able to leverage each of our strengths and combine them into a solution that provides faster performance, longer battery life and more applications,” he added.

The new platform will create a system that can compete more directly with “Apple”, which has long been at the fore in the field of connected watches, with its market share reaching one third.

The announcement of this partnership comes shortly after Google acquired Fitbit, which specializes in Internet-related sports.

In a separate statement, Samsung Vice President Gangyun Yoon justified the partnership with “Google” by stressing that the South Korean company was “constantly looking for new ways to meet the needs of consumers.”

And “Google” revealed during its conference for developers, which was held over the Internet for the second year in a row due to the epidemic, a series of improvements and updates to many systems, including its application of “Google Maps”, its search engine and its service for managing images.

The company announced a trial version of the operating system “Android 12” used to run about three billion mobile phones all over the world, and this version is characterized by new tools to control privacy and personalization.

The company’s general manager Sundar Pichai highlighted the group’s initiatives to combat the climate crisis, especially the geothermal data center in Nevada.

“We must go beyond wind and solar energy” by using geothermal energy to achieve the SDGs, Pichai said.