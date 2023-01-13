According to the Bloomberg media, Google Y NVIDIA They also expressed disagreement with Microsoft’s purchase of Activision. In this way they joined Sony to try to prevent the controversial transaction from being completed.

Source: Google

Google, NVIDIA and Sony have talked about how this agreement could affect competition in the video game industry. By joining the discussion, any of the three companies could be called to testify in a trial scheduled for August.

Both companies provided information to support one of the most discussed points of the purchase. The argument that Microsoft could gain an unfair advantage in the market for cloud, mobile and subscription gaming.

According to Bloomberg sources, although Google and NVIDIA entered the dispute, the latter is not so much against the purchase. Since their interest is more towards ensuring that the games reach all platforms equally. Do you think they are correct?

Why did Google and NVIDIA get in?

Although there are no official reasons for his entry into the dispute, we can infer why. Since Google and NVIDIA would compete directly with what Microsoft wants to do with the purchase of Activision.

Google would be one of Microsoft’s main competitors in the mobile games market. It should be noted that the purchase of Activision would also make them owners of King, the company behind the very popular title: Candy Crush. In addition to the fact that Microsoft has stated its plans to fully enter the mobile market once the purchase is complete. There were even discussions of opening its own store outside of the Play Store.

Source: NVIDIA

For its part, NVIDIA has the GeForce Now service. It is a subscription service that offers its users access to a large number of games for a monthly fee. If it already sounded familiar to you, it is because it is quite similar to how Xbox Game Pass works. So if Activision games come exclusively to the latter service, it could create a huge disadvantage.. Do you think this purchase is complete?

