In these weeks, the most relevant news in the video game industry are those related to the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, since some detractors have now come out to not approve the acquisition. And now, big companies like Google Y nvidia They have come out to demonstrate their concern for this merger process.

This is reported by the medium known as Bloomberg, who spoke with people from the companies, who have chosen to remain anonymous for now. This report says that people have expressed concern that the deal could give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the cloud, subscription and mobile gaming market.

One person says that nvidia He did not directly oppose the deal, however he stressed the need for equal and open access to games. The lawyer of the JTF, James Weingarten stated earlier this month that so far there has been no substantive agreement with Microsoft about your acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In news related to Microsoft. recently the FTC He has mentioned that they already have a date to reach their verdict to give their seal of approval for the purchase that was announced last year.

Via: vgchartz

Editor’s note: Now more companies are beginning to emerge that do not agree with the purchase, at first they were not even noticed. I don’t know how important your opinion is to this point of the deal.