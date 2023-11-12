In 2017, Google offered Netflix a lucrative deal that would allow Netflix to retain 90% of revenue from in-app payments on the Android platform. The deal, revealed during the trial between Epic Games and Google, raised important questions regarding monopoly and competition in the app market. Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite, sued Google in 2020, accusing the Google Play Store of being an illegal monopoly. Meanwhile, Google has tried to navigate these turbulent waters by offering Netflix special treatment: According to a 2022 video deposition by Paul Perryman, Netflix’s vice president of business development, the company previously paid Google a 15% commission for registrations made via the app. However, before Google removed the alternative payment option, it had offered Netflix to reduce the commission to 10% if it voluntarily adopted Google Play’s billing system.

Netflix rejected Google’s offer: the refusal is partially motivated by Netflix’s anticipation of potential financial losses even with a commission reduced to 10%. An internal Netflix document revealed that by assuming all Android subscriptions were through Google Pay, the company could have lost around $250 million in a year. This scenario led Netflix to take a different path, choosing to no longer pay anything to Google for distribution via Google Play. Instead, Netflix began directing users who downloaded the app to sign up and pay via a mobile browser. Google’s position in this situation was further clarified by spokesperson Dan Jackson, who suggested that offering tiered pricing to various developers was standard practice for Google. However, the strategy was not enough to convince Netflix, which preferred to maintain control over its payment platform.