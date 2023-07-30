Monterey.- Google and Microsoft are two very different companies that are pursuing the same “Big Gamble” and, fortunately, both are doing well enough to provide the necessary funds in that effort focused on the further development of Artificial Intelligence (AI). ), noted The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper indicated that the two reported relatively solid results for the second quarter, presenting better revenues, cost reductions and, consequently, higher profitability.

Google’s still core business, advertising, grew again after two straight quarters of declines, while Microsoft’s cloud and enterprise software units beat projections, despite a slowdown in corporate technology spending in everyone.

But the core businesses of both companies have almost taken a backseat to the growing interest in Generative AI.

Microsoft now generates nearly $60 billion in free cash flow annually, while Google parent Alphabet produces $71 billion. Both have had just over $28 billion in capital expenditures (Capex) over the past four quarters, more than the annual revenue of three-quarters of the companies listed on the S&P 500.

The two tech companies sent signals that they would raise those numbers even more focused on the AI ​​push.

Alphabet’s chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, told analysts the company sees great opportunities there.

Microsoft’s chief financial officer, Amy Hood, also noted that her company will increase capital expenditures for AI.

The race between the two is just beginning.