Big techs say they were quoted without authorization in Telegram text contrary to the fake news PL; understand the case

Google Brasil and Meta denied, on the night of this Tuesday (May 9), any relationship with the Telegram note sent to Brazilian users against PL (bill) 2630 of 2020, the PL of fake news.

In a note released in the period mentioned above, Google states that the quote made by Telegram occurred without authorization. “In the text, we are quoted without any authorization and we do not recognize its content”. Here’s the full (23 KB).

Meta says that “refute” the use of his name by Telegram and denies the allegations in the text. Here’s the full (40 KB).

MASS FIRE

The note sent by Telegram earlier stated that “democracy is under attack in Brazil”. The messaging application argued that the PL would allow censorship and that “will kill the modern internet” if approved with the current wording.

The text also argued that the project is “unnecessary” and encouraged users to look for federal deputies to pressure them to change the proposition.

“This just scratches the surface of why this new bill is dangerous. That’s why Google, Meta and others have teamed up to show Brazil’s National Congress why the bill needs to be rewritten – but it won’t be possible without your help.”said the platform.

The manifesto was published on the app’s official channel and sent, in a shorter version, to users across the country.

GOOGLE HAS ALREADY SHOWN AGAINST THE PL

On May 1st, Google also manifested itself to try to contain the advance of the PL of fake news. The search engine included, on its home page, a link entitled “The fake news PL can increase confusion about what is true or false in Brazil”.

The text was signed by the director of Government Relations and Public Policies at the company in Brazil, Marcelo Lacerda, and argues that the PL “ends up protecting those who produce misinformation, resulting in the creation of more misinformation”.

A big tech it also responded to accusations that it was expanding the reach of pages with content contrary to the project to the detriment of publications favorable to the text.

On May 2, Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), determined that Google would have to flag the text as advertising. The company then removed the text from the main page.