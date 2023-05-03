All bluetooth tracking devices must alert users of any unauthorized tracking

O Google and the apple announced on Tuesday (May 2, 2023) an initiative for all Bluetooth tracking devices to alert users in case of unauthorized detection. The notices will be made through iOS and Android devices. The feature is expected to launch in late 2023.

“Bluetooth trackers have created enormous benefits for the user, but also bring the potential for unwanted tracking, which requires industry-wide action to address.,” said Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering for Android at Google.

In announcement (fullin English – 515 KB), the companies said that other companies had expressed support for the project“which offers best practices and guidance for manufacturers should they decide to incorporate these features into their products”. They cited Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security and Pebblebee.

According to Google and Apple, the project has input from various security and defense groups. The specification has now been sent to “interested parts”, who will have 3 months to review and comment on the initiative.

After that period, companieswill partner to address feedback” It is “will release a production implementation of the specification for unwanted tracking alerts by the end of 2023”.

Among the Bluetooth tracking devices is the AirTag, an Apple device used to locate objects such as suitcases and keys.

“Apple launched AirTag to give users the peace of mind of knowing where to find their most important items.,” said Ron Huang, vice president of detection and connectivity at Apple.

“We built AirTag and the Find My network with a proactive feature set to discourage unwanted tracking – an industry first – and continue to make improvements to help ensure the technology is used as intended.“, continued.

“This new industry specification builds on AirTag protections and, through collaboration with Google, results in a critical step to help combat unwanted tracking on iOS and Android.”