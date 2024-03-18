With the presentation of iOS 18 approaching by leaps and bounds and artificial intelligence becoming an increasingly part of our lives, Apple and Google are reportedly considering a collaboration that could prove revolutionary. As reported by Bloomberg, the discussions between Apple and the Alphabet division concern the licensing of the generative AI model made in Google, known as Gemini, to be integrated into future iPhones. This agreement would mark a significant turning point for the AI ​​industry, expanding Gemini's territory of action beyond the Android and web segment.

Ongoing negotiations suggest that Google Gemini could power some features of Apple's next operating system, iOS 18, intended for new iPhone models. Although Apple is developing its own AI models, with a particular focus on features that operate directly on devices rather than in the cloud, the use of Google's Gemini for generative AI functions, such as image creation and text editing, starts from simple user prompts, would represent a significant step forward.

The news comes as Apple has also held talks with OpenAI for a similar deal, highlighting the growing importance of AI-based technologies in the tech sector. Samsung, for example, already uses Gemini to power the AI ​​capabilities of its latest Galaxy S24 devices, unveiled in January. From Google's perspective, integrating its Gemini technology into iPhones would allow it to reach billions of users, potentially strengthening its position in competing with Microsoft and other players for AI supremacy. However, a deal of this magnitude between these two tech powerhouses could raise antitrust concerns, given that both are already under the scrutiny of regulators in Europe and the United States.