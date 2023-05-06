Friday, May 5, 2023, 9:49 p.m.



| Updated 10:05 p.m.

Google suffered a worldwide crash this Friday that affected all its services for an hour: Gmail, YouTube, etc. The problem began late this Friday when the popular search engine began registering numerous stoppages. Around 9:00 p.m., many users reported on social networks that all the services in their ecosystem, including searches, the Gmail mail service or YouTube, were offline and could not be accessed. Around 10:00 p.m., the service gradually recovered normality, without the American company making a statement on the matter.