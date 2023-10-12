Google, Amazon and Cloudware confirmed this week that they dealt with a cyber attack considered by Google to be “the largest in history”. According to the companies, which released notes about what happened, the attacks have been happening since August, and the largest search engine in the world states that the offensive “is still ongoing”.

According to a note published on Google’s blog, the attack was “seven times larger than the previous record attack”, which was contained throughout last year.

Comments from Amazon and Cloudware also point out that an invasion of this size has never been seen before.



