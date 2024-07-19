Google surprised everyone by revealing in advance the Pixel 9 Pro Fold through a short teaser video related to Gemini, its artificial intelligence. Despite the numerous leaks that had already anticipated details about the device, Google has decided to take the initiative and confirm the design and name of its next foldable Android smartphone.

The teaser video, albeit brief, offers a look at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s design, clearly showing the stacked rear camera module, the external display, and the hinge. The teaser also confirms the official name of the device, putting to rest rumors that had been circulating online.

Google has decided to reveal the Pixel 9 Pro Fold early, following a series of leaks that revealed the phone in detail, including videos and comparisons with other devices. The company plans to officially unveil the new Pixel 9 lineup, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, at its “Made by Google” event on August 13.

In the last few hours a short teaser video had also shown a preview of the Pixel 9 Proconfirming its name and underlining the importance of Gemini artificial intelligence in the new device. The teaser, albeit brief, offered a glimpse at the phone’s design, showing the rear camera module with stacked lenses.

At the “Made by Google” event, we’ll see the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9, the Pixel Watch 3, and probably other new products. We’ll have to wait until August to officially confirm the technical specifications of all the devices, but we already know that the Google Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 Pro will probably have the same display.

And what do you think of the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold? Are you curious to discover all its features? Tell us your opinion in the comments below. In the meantime, if you are interested in Pixels, here you can find the Pixel 8 Pro on offer.