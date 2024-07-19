Google has the bad luck that its new devices are leaked weeks before their official announcement. It just happened with the Pixel 9 Probut so that the wound does not hurt so much anymore, it has already been announced what will be the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It is worth noting that the new Pixel 9 Pro They have their Android “au natural” without extra applications that the telephone companies put in or their own ones. Samsung, Xiaomi and others. Well, now that you know this, it’s time to tell you what is known about these new devices.

The first thing you should know is that the new phones Google have just been revealed in the company of Gemini, which is the AI ​​of this technology giant. You can also see a little of the design of the phone and what awaits us.

The foldable model, which displays a much larger screen, is also a reality and looks similar to the “base” phone.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that revealing the hardware so far in advance only managed to stir up trouble because many consumers will be waiting for more information about these devices, especially since they are the “Pro” models, which are usually the Premium models.

Source: Google

Also, the announcement of these devices alongside the Pixel Watch 3 and perhaps a Tablet.

When will the Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold be revealed?

As we reported to you previously, the event where Google will reveal everything about its new hardware, in this case the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold, on August 13.

If all goes according to Google’s plans, we’ll also be hearing about a new smartwatch and possibly an Android tablet. The thing is, if the leaks continue as they are now, the event will be somewhat ruined.

Do you think Google's next hardware will compete directly with Apple or Samsung's?