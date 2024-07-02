AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/07/2024 – 8:34

The changes Google introduced to its search algorithm and spam filters earlier this year were intended to weed out low-quality content, but the effects have been devastating for some websites that make their living from online sales.

Small businesses were forced to lay off staff and even close after Google’s major update in March and April caused catastrophic drops in traffic to their retail sites.

Gisele Navarro, a 37-year-old Argentinian woman, is one of the unfortunate women whose website was caught up in Google’s crackdown. The small business owner founded the website HouseFresh with her husband, which has been collecting reviews of air purifiers since 2020.

There were no ads or product promotions, and they made no concessions: if a product was bad, the site’s reviewers said so.

Their business was to earn commissions from customers’ clicks when they visited Amazon.

However, Google’s update changed that.

“We discovered that we were no longer in first place – because we were one of the few who actually made criticisms – and we didn’t even appear,” Gisele Navarro told AFP.

HouseFresh used to get about 4,000 referrals from Google searches every day, but that traffic has dropped to about 200.

– Great confusion –

The drop in traffic was so brutal that Navarro explains that she was advised to close the site and start from scratch with a new domain.

The frustration of Navarro and many other sites stems from a lack of clarity about how Google ranks results.

The American company is known for the secrecy surrounding its algorithm, to the point that an entire sector known as SEO (“search engine optimization”) has emerged that tries to manipulate this formula to obtain more clicks.

The latest update has left SEO experts in a state of confusion, desperately trying to understand why some sites benefited from the changes and others suffered.

Google told AFP in an email that its update was specifically designed to provide users with “fewer results that look like they were made for search engines.”

“The only changes we’re rolling out are ones that our experiments have shown will significantly improve outcomes for people. And we think these updates are helpful,” Google said.

However, Navarro showed in a widely read blog post in May that people searching for product reviews were increasingly being served ads and content that appeared to be generated by artificial intelligence or boosted through SEO.

– Learning from others –

Users visiting sites like Reddit and Quora also benefited from Google’s update.

Google defended this approach by saying that “people often want to learn from the experiences of others.”

“We conduct rigorous testing to ensure the results are useful and of high quality,” he added.

However, staff at a European news site said their articles were now systematically outnumbered by largely irrelevant content from Reddit.

The site’s editor, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the issue, said that redirected traffic from Google searches had dropped by 20% to 30% since the update, and that cuts were inevitable.

“In an already difficult market, this is a serious problem for independent publishers like us,” he said.

All of the entrepreneurs AFP spoke to said they were urgently looking for ways to reduce their reliance on Google searches, whether by writing newsletters, making podcasts or trying to find other ways to attract an audience.

The head of a news website specialising in finance and technology, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity for fear of adverse effects on his business, said all his competitors use SEO companies “to buy traffic”.

“We don’t do that, but it’s getting harder and harder to maintain that position since those sites haven’t dropped as much as we have after the Google update,” he added.

Navarro, who had to drastically reduce his staff, decided to refocus his business strategy on video analytics and newsletters to try to reconnect with his audience.

And despite her traumatic experience with Google, she continues to trust the web.

Support messages are numerous and references to alternative search engines like DuckDuckGo have increased.

“All of humanity’s knowledge is on the web and that’s important,” he said.

“I don’t want to give up just because Google failed us.”