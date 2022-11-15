Google has reached a settlement with 40 US states, agreeing to pay $391.5 million to end investigations into the way it collects users’ personal data.
A statement issued by the New Jersey Attorney General indicated that what had been reached constituted the most important settlement ever concluded with several states regarding the protection of personal information in the United States.
The states that led the investigation assert that Google was violating users’ right to confidentiality by collecting geolocation-related data without their permission for advertising purposes.
A Google spokesman said, “In line with the improvements we’ve made in recent years, we’ve finished this investigation, which was linked to outdated rules we changed years ago.”
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in the statement that “Google cannot pretend to give users control over their personal information, and then ignore those features to collect and sell data to advertising companies, which is contrary to the apparent desire of Internet users.”
“When platforms violate users’ right to respect their privacy, they put them at risk,” he added.
According to the terms of the settlement, Google must clearly specify which geolocation-related data is collected, even if the user turns off the location feature in one service and keeps it turned on in other services (the search engine and applications such as “Google Maps”).
