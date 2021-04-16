Google representatives agreed to designate the islands in the Kuril ridge as Russian territory. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the deputy of the State Duma Vasily Piskarev.

“We noticed that part of the territory of Russia, ours, in particular, the islands in the Pacific Ocean, which are part of the Kuril ridge, are not designated as the territory of the Russian Federation,” the official said. According to him, Google employees agreed with the arguments of the Russian side, and also requested additional materials from it on this issue.

Piskarev added that the company will eliminate “everything that is contrary to Russian law” in the near future.

As a result of the Second World War, a peace treaty was not concluded between Moscow and Tokyo. The main obstacle to its signing was the unresolved territorial dispute over the southern part of the Kuriles – the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islands. The Japanese side does not recognize the sovereignty of the Russian Federation over the South Kuriles. Moscow has repeatedly spoken about the impossibility of Russia abandoning the Kuril Islands.