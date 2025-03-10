The United States Department of Justice has issued a new review of a reviewed sentence in which, in order to restore competition in the Internet search engine market, it reiterates its intention that Google will sell its Chrome web browser, although it also points out that the technology may continue to invest in artificial intelligence technology (AI).

It was in last August when Google received the first varapalo, after The US justice sentenced that Google had abused its dominant position in the web search engine market, thus creating an illegal monopoly.

Therefore, from the Department of Justice they have a plan to dismantle Google in sections to separate platforms and services to be independent companies. In November, the US justice proposed that the first part of this dismantlation consisted in the separation of Google from your Chrome browser.

And as expected they appealed the decision arguing that the measure was “Radical and overwhelming”, besides have negative consequences for the development and innovation of new products For consumers. But after reviewing the allegations, the United States Department of Justice has issued A second proposal for a reviewed sentence in which they have reaffirmed that Google must detach from the chrome browser To “provide an opportunity to a new rival to operate a significant gateway to search the Internet, free from Google monopolistic control.”

Likewise, the organism too continues to recommend the imposition of restrictions in relation to its Android operating system, as well as their possible sale in case they do not work. These restrictions refer to, for example, that Google pays other companies to use their search engine as a preferential service in their Android applications and devices.

However, the reviewed proposal It does admit that Google continues to invest in the AI ​​market, As previously done with investments in technological ones such as Anthropic, in order to promote innovation and advances in this field. This proposal is no longer required to Send “a previous notification” to be able to carry out future investments in AI companies.

For its part, Google has stated that the new proposal of the Department of Justice “He continues to go far beyond the Court’s decision.” He also stressed that “It would damage consumers, the national economy and security of the United States,” As pointed out by Google Peter Schottenfels, in statements to The Washington Post.

Thus, technological has also presented its own proposal, in whichE, instead of including the sale of Chrome, it suggests that the court impose restrictions on the types of agreement it can make.

With all this, the US judge of the Columbia District Court, Amit Mehta, who ruled the illegal monopoly position of Google in August last year, will be in charge of deciding on this new proposal of the Department of Justice towards Google at the end of April.