The Google search engine announced on Tuesday new educational features for teachers and students, including a million science problems to practice interactively using questions on the topic.

This a new interactive feature from the tech giant tests knowledge in high school subjects like mathematics, chemistry and physics.

In this way, Google allows you to answer about a million problems, by writing in this tool “problems to practice chemical bonds”, for example, as well as seeing additional content on more than 2,000 concepts related to science, mathematics and technology (STEM).

The questions displayed were taken from different sources of educational resources, including BBC Bitesize, Byjus, Careers360, Chegg, CK12, Education Quizzes, GradeUp, Great Minds, Kahoot !, OpenStax, Toppr and Vedantu.

The rest of the tools allow students to access three-dimensional models through augmented reality to learn scientific concepts by viewing them in their environment from the camera, such as the Bohr model or a human skeleton.

Likewise, it also incorporated new tools focused on mathematical problems, with information that helps to solve a larger type of equations to students who directly type them into the search bar, or who are searching for complex STEM concepts. Explanations come from dSymbolab, Mathway, and Tiger Algebrae, among others.

Browsers seek to be more compatible

On the other hand, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla announced this Tuesday that they reached an agreement to eliminate major compatibility issues among the main Internet browsers today.

Chrome, Google’s Internet browser.

The initiative, known as # Compat2021, seeks to solver top five problems compatibility of current browsers “so that developers can work on them as pillars”, and aims to achieve this in this year 2021, as assured by its organizers.

The agreement participants analyzed common compatibility issues, taking into account usage data, common errors, survey data and user searches in search engines, among others.

The Edge browser, owned by Microsoft,

The top five compatibility issues start with the use of the tool CSS Flexbox, which currently use about 75 percent of pages. This system has some errors, which, for example, cause the height of some images to appear incorrectly.

CSS Grid it is another of the elements that generates problems. It is a system for creating modern block-based web page designs, replacing old techniques. Currently it is only used on 8 percent of pages, but its use is growing.

Mozilla developed the first version of the Firefox browser in 2002.

Among the protagonists of this initiative, Google, developer of the browser, stands out. Chrome; Microsoft, responsible for Edge, a tool based on the Chromium open source initiative; Mozilla, creator of Firefox; or the open source consultancy Igalia.

In addition to committing to work on solutions, # Compat2021 developers have also asked, as is the case with Microsoft, that users alert them to any potential compatibility issues that they perceive in their tools.