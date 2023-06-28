Googlewhich has spent years fending off accusations of monopolistic behavior in the United States and Europe, has filed a public complaint against its longtime rival, Microsoftalleging anti-competitive practices.

In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, Google I affirm that Microsoft uses unfair license terms to “lock customers in” and exert control over the cloud computing market.

The letter was sent in response to a broad request from the FTC for comments on possible anti-competitive acts in the cloud industry. A spokesman for the FTC he declined to comment further on the matter.

Google pointed specifically to Microsoft in the complaint, arguing that through its dominant products Windows Server and microsoftofficethe company makes it difficult for its extensive client list to use anything other than its cloud infrastructure offering azure. Google described the licensing restrictions of Microsoft as a “complex web” that prevents companies from diversifying their enterprise software vendors.

Google it also asserted that such control poses a significant risk to national and cyber security. He highlighted successive cyberattacks involving Microsoftincluding the incident SolarWinds. So much Microsoft as Google have active cybersecurity practices that respond to and investigate cyber threats.

Google is no stranger to antitrust concerns. In January, the US Department of Justice filed its second antitrust lawsuit against Google in just over two years, focusing on his advertising business.

The department’s previous lawsuit, filed in October 2020 under the Trump administration, accused Google to use its monopoly power to eliminate competition in Internet search through exclusive agreements. That case is expected to go to trial in September.

Google it also faces three other antitrust lawsuits brought by large groups of state attorneys general, including one focused on its advertising business led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In his letter to the FTC, Google also alleged that the practices of Oracle They are detrimental to customers.

“With excessively complex agreements that seek to tie clients to their ecosystems,” he said Googlecompanies like Microsoft and Oracle “They are not only forcing customers toward a monolithic cloud model, but they are also limiting choice, increasing costs for customers, and disrupting growing and thriving digital ecosystems in the United States and around the world.”

In the 1990s, Microsoft was involved in one of the most notorious antitrust cases in United States history. The company was accused of using its dominance in desktop software to drive consumers to use their Internet browsers, eliminating competition from start-ups like Netscape. The government won the case, eventually forcing Microsoft to allow manufacturers of pc use browsers from other companies.

Editor’s note: I think that after making these accusations, what he does should also be reviewed Google And then, by the way, all the big companies.