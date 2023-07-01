As of today to Google It is considered one of the largest companies in the world, that is because it is the Internet search engine par excellence and they also have the popular video page, Youtube. However, they are not exempt from problems, as they have recently been sued for an alleged advertising scam by other companies.

That’s due to ad placement true view, which allow users to skip ads after five seconds, but in order for the advertiser to be charged, people must view the ad in its entirety. So, if the possibility of making the jump is placed, it is logical that the companies will not have a profit.

To all this is added that there is no recognition of the algorithm if the audio is muted, and that has been reported with Google. Among the brands affected are Disney, Samsung, Microsoft, McDonald’s, HP, American Express, HBO Max and Pfizer. Well, they report that the ads appear on large pages, but that they did not generate an impact.

Similarly, since adalytics There is talk that some of these ads have even made their way onto hacking websites, something that none of the big companies want associated with them. Despite having this evidence, Google He mentions that the equations are not coherent, with statements that do not have much argument to lead to legal disputes.

Via: adalytics

Editor’s note: It seems that Google doesn’t waste time getting money from everywhere, in fact recently they have had problems with YouTube issues, because they want to prohibit the use of the page to those who use ad blockers.