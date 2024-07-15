But what is Wiz, and why did it attract Google’s attention? Follow us and we’ll tell you more about it soon.

Alphabet, the tech giant that owns Google, is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Wiz, a startup specializing in cloud computing cybersecurity. The deal, potentially worth $23 billion, would be the largest acquisition in Alphabet’s history, surpassing its 2012 purchase of Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.

Why Wiz?

Founded in 2020 by Assaf Rappaport and other former Microsoft employees, Wiz has quickly gained a prominent position in the Cybersecurity software development for cloud computingthanks to an innovative cloud security platform. The startup has already achieved important milestones, such as $100 million in annual recurring revenue in just 18 months and $350 million in 2023.

Wiz Is Worth $12 Billion And He Celebrated The Milestone With This Image

Alphabet’s interest in Wiz is driven by the growing importance of cybersecurity in cloud computing, a rapidly expanding sector in which the tech giant is seeking to strengthen its position. The acquisition of Wiz would allow Alphabet to integrate cutting-edge security solutions into its cloud offering, meeting the needs of a market increasingly attentive to data protection.

The deal, if completed, would be a sign of confidence in the cybersecurity sector, which continues to attract significant investment despite the general reluctance of the market towards mergers and acquisitions. Wiz’s valuation, which rose to $12 billion at the beginning of the year, testifies to the growth potential of this startup and the interest of investors in innovative solutions in the field of cybersecurity.

Acquiring Wiz would not be without its challenges for Alphabet, which will have to deal with antitrust scrutiny and integrate a rapidly growing company, which is no easy feat given the problems Microsoft is facing after acquiring Activision Blizzard. However, the potential benefits are significant: integrating Wiz’s technologies could strengthen Alphabet’s position in the cloud computing market by improving the security and reliability of its services.

Alphabet’s acquisition of Wiz would still be a major step forward in the consolidation of the cybersecurity industry and a sign of companies’ growing focus on protecting data in the cloud. It remains to be seen whether the deal will materialize, but Alphabet’s interest in Wiz confirms the strategic importance of cybersecurity in the current technology landscape.