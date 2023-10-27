According to a recent New York Times report, Google would pay the beauty of 18 billion dollars to Apple to remain the default search engine for your devices. The figure would be annual.

An ambiguous strategy

Already in the past the Bernstein company had estimated an agreement between the two companies for a figure ranging between 10 and 20 billion dollars, but now the American newspaper has provided a precise number, also referring it to 2021, the year in which the instrument of research Spotlight it started giving similar results to the Mountain View home search engine.

In any case, the figure would not only have served to maintain Google’s position, but also to slow down Apple in advancing the creation of its search engine. They would be gods to say so internal documents seen by the New York Times, which clearly talks about how Google had among its objectives that of stopping Apple from directly competing with it, weakening Spotligh and making Chrome assert itself over Safari among the browsers.

Learned through specific studies that if users have the ability to customize the default options of their device, they willingly do so, Google has forced their hand by trying to exploit the Digital Markets Act, a European Union law aimed at increasing competition in the tech sector. Google has estimated that Chrome users on iPhone could triple if they were given the option to choose its browser as the default.

In short, the partnership between Google and Apple, which has been going on for years, seems like a system adopted by the two companies to control each other, constantly tripping each other up along the way.