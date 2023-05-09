The New York Times has struck a deal with Google, which will give the newspaper’s publisher about $100 million to publish the paper’s content on its platforms, according to Reuters. Alphabet, the company that controls Google, will push a lot in the coming months on its News section, often accused of having control of unreliable sources and of spreading fake news. The agreement between the Times and Alphabet includes collaboration on Google News Showcase, a program that will pay publishers to publish their content on a new section of Google News that should feature, according to confirmed sources, quality content from certified sources.

The Times itself announced last February that it would expand its agreements with Alphabet and Google, which already included newspaper subscriptions and digital distribution on Android. The two companies involved have not yet confirmed or commented on the news.