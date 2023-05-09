The agreement between giants (that of social networks, Google, and the New York Times) had already been announced months ago: today it is the Wall Street Journal, which cites people who have become aware of the details, to rattle off one of them all: the 100 million which Alphabet will pay for NYT editorial content over the next three years. Content that will enrich platforms such as Google News Showcase. The agreement, as the New York Times itself specified at the beginning of the year, also provides for the experimentation of new advertising products and new tools for the sale of subscriptions.