One step further in the material sustainability for mobility that accomplished by Goodyear which presented a demonstration tire made up of 90% sustainable materials at CES in Las Vegas. This demonstration tire has passed all the applicable regulatory tests as well as the American company’s internal tests, with the tests it has been subjected to which have shown that it can have a lower rolling resistance than one made with traditional materials. This translates into greater fuel economy and a reduced carbon footprint.

Last year Goodyear presented a tire made from 70% sustainable materials which will go on the market in 2023. Bringing a 90% sustainable material tire to market will require further collaboration with the company’s supply base to identify the scale needed for these innovative materials to produce that specific high-volume tire. “We continue to make progress towards our goal of introducing the industry’s first 100% sustainable material tire by 2030”, said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, Global Operations and Chief Technology Officer. “The last year has been crucial in achieving this goal. We have researched new technologies, identified opportunities for further collaboration and used the tenacity of our team to not only demonstrate our capabilities to produce a tire with 90% sustainable material, but also to produce a tire this year with of sustainable material up to 70%. Our team continues to showcase its innovation and commitment to building a better future.”

The demonstration tyre 90% sustainable material which was shown at the Consumer Electronics Show is made up of 17 ingredients present in 12 different components. Carbon black, which is contained in tires for compound reinforcement and to increase tire life, has traditionally been produced by burning various types of petroleum products. Goodyear’s 90% sustainable material demo tire features four different types of carbon black produced from methane, carbon dioxide, vegetable oil and end-of-life tire pyrolysis oil raw materials. These carbon black technologies aim to reduce carbon emissions, circularity and bio-based carbon use while maintaining performance. The use of soybean oil in this demonstration tire helps keep the tire’s rubber compound pliable in varying temperatures. Soybean oil is a bio-based resource that helps reduce Goodyear’s use of petroleum-based products. While nearly 100% of soy protein is used in food/animal feed applications, a significant surplus of oil remains and is available for use in industrial applications.

Silica is an ingredient often used in tires to improve grip and reduce fuel consumption. This demonstration tire includes high-quality silica produced from rice husk waste residue (RHA silica), a by-product of rice processing that is often discarded and landfilled. Polyester is recycled from bottles post-consumer processing polyester into commodity chemicals and reforming them into engineering grade polyester used in tire cords. Resins are used to help improve and enhance the traction performance of tires. In this demo tire, traditional petroleum-based resins are replaced with bio-renewable pine resins. Bead wire and steel cords provide reinforcement in the structure of a radial tire. This demo tire uses high recycled content steel core and steel cord, produced using the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) process. The use of the EAF process allows to produce steel with lower energy consumption and higher recycled content. The EAF process has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to steel produced using a blast furnace.

In this tire are also included mass balance polymers ISCC certified from bio and bio circular raw materials. The shift to sustainable materials is evident in some of Goodyear’s current product lines: eight lines today for racing tire production include soybean oil, for example. Since 2018, the use of RHA silica has also doubled. With the introduction of a tire with up to 70% sustainable material content, Goodyear is demonstrating a tangible commitment to marketable solutions to build a better future.