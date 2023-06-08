Particular projects often took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which attracted the attention of enthusiasts. This year, the Garage 56 team is bringing a NASCAR car back to Le Mans for the first time after a nearly fifty-year wait.

The last time a car from the American championship took part in the French leg of the endurance championship was in fact in 1976, when Bill France decided to take a Ford Torino and a Dodge Charger to France, on that occasion equipped with Goodyear tyres.

2023 marks NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the world’s most famous 24-hour race, so this year’s endurance race presented itself as a golden opportunity for joint celebration. As part of a joint effort between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsport, Automobile Club de l’Ouest, IMSA and Goodyear, Jenson Button will share a Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Mike Rockenfeller and Jimmie Johnson, using the Garage 56 slot dedicated to the “technology of tomorrow and beyond”. A high-profile line-up for a challenge that has intrigued fans.

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Photo by: Goodyear See also Genoa, Blessin: "On the hunt for victory, with a warm heart"

Compared to the new generation car, the prototype that will race at Le Mans will have a larger fuel tank, new brakes, a lighter weight, more refined aerodynamics and tires specifically made for the occasion.

As in 1976, also this year the car that will represent NASCAR will be equipped with Goodyear tyres, almost as a reminder of the past, but which in reality will come in extremely useful in view of next season. In fact, the US manufacturer has been chosen as the exclusive tire supplier for the LMGT3 category of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the European Le Mans Series starting from 2024, which will replace the LMGTE Am categories of the WEC and LMGTE of the ELMS .

“Garage 56’s presence is the fusion of two award-winning Goodyear designs. The technical challenge of developing bespoke tires for the Garage 56 participation in Le Mans combines two areas of excellence for Goodyear. This project required months of development and preparation. Many components are at the cutting edge of technology and we look forward to seeing the car on the track and Goodyear tire technology to support its performance,” explained Ben Crawley, Goodyear Motorsport Director EMEA.

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Photo by: Goodyear

NASCAR and Le Mans: different challenges also for Goodyear tyres

Compared to NASCAR, the duration of a race such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans represents a much more complex challenge, even for the simple distance travelled. Should the Garage 56 team manage to complete more than 310 laps, at which point they could find themselves covering more than seven times the distance of NASCAR’s longest-running race, the Coca-Cola 600.

Added to this is also a matter of unpredictability linked to the weather: on a circuit as long as the one on which the most famous endurance race in the world will be held, it is not unusual to see different conditions between two sections of the track. For this reason, being ready for any type of unexpected event and managing pit stops will be essential for modulating one’s strategy and acquiring an advantage over the other teams, without forgetting that this year there will be a novelty regarding the use of the single Safety Car.

Goodyear’s participation in this special project is not accidental, given that in 2022 NASCAR adopted 18-inch Goodyear tires for its teams, aligning itself with other championships. Furthermore, the American manufacturer is already present in the Endurance championship, more specifically in LMP2, so different characteristics are clearly needed.

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Photo by: Goodyear

By regulation, NASCAR requires Goodyear tires to last approximately 100 miles (160 km) to ensure drivers make tire changes during pit stops. Instead, an LMP2 tire can complete up to four stints at Le Mans, or the equivalent of 600 kilometres. An important aspect, because the WEC championship teams prefer to limit pit stops as much as possible, given that the regulations allow only two mechanics to work at the same time during stops.