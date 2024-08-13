Goodyear prepares to evolve production in Canada. Evolve understood as updating and also expanding: the multinational leader in the construction of tyres is in fact preparing to invest over 575 million Canadian dollars, equivalent to $418.4 million, to upgrade its manufacturing site in Napanee, Ontario. The announcement was made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Goodyear and Canadian Production

According to forecasts, the plant’s modernization and expansion project should lead to the creation of 200 new jobs by 2027in addition to guaranteeing about a thousand. A move that the Canadian government will concretely support: it is estimated that the federal executive will provide 44.3 million Canadian dollars in funding for the expansion project. A helping hand will also come from provincial government of Ontario, which will contribute CAD 20 million to support key components of the project.

Towards a zero-emission future

“This project represents another vote of confidence in Canadian auto workers,” commented Trudeau. It’s not clear how much this modernization of the plant will lead to an increase in production capacity, which will however occur for tires dedicated to electric vehicles and off-road vehicles. The long-term goal of Goodyear, Reuters reports, is to bring the Napanee plant to net zero emissions by 2040.