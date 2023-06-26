For years now, the LMP2 class of the Endurance World Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans has only seen cars with Oreca chassis and aerodynamics entered. However, despite cars with identical specifications competing in the category, the teams present radical differences in set-up philosophies and in the use of the tyres. This is what Goodyear explains, supplier of tires for the intermediate class of the WEC, where teams benefit from a product capable of covering four consecutive stints without major loss of performance. However, the US company also looks to the future, moving forward the development of the tire that will equip all cars in the LMGT3 classexpected for 2024.

Goodyear’s sporting commitment maintains a strong link with road production. The last 24 Hours of Le Mans had an exceptional guest, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which was assigned Garage 56 reserved for experimental technologies. The thunderous Nascar was indeed equipped with the technology Goodyear SightLinea tire pressure and temperature monitoring technique with a wireless sensor embedded directly inside the tire carcass, simplifying the number of components on board and with them the costs. FormulaPassion met Mike McGregor, manager of the Goodyear endurance programwho explained the current and future challenges for the US brand.

At Le Mans and in the WEC Goodyear equips the entire LMP2 class. What are the requirements for the design of an endurance tire, which we imagine to be very different from those of a sprint product?

“The most important requirement is the compromise between performance and tire longevity. Le Mans is a prime example. The tires can cover many stints and now we are close to the condition where the limiting factor for performance is the driver, not the tyre. The tires are able to do four stints before being replaced. For example, last year at Le Mans we saw that the Jota team performed quadruple stints, where the fastest laps did not arrive at the start, but towards the end, just before the tire change. In terms of mileage, we cover twice the distance of a Formula 1 Grand Prix on the same train, with the best laps coming towards the end.”

Is the low usury rate a request from the organizers?

“FIA and ACO impose a limit on the number of tyres, but if you look at how they are used in LMP2, that ceiling is almost never reached. We use fewer tires than we would be allowed to use”.

Let’s imagine that on some occasions the life of the tire could be even longer…

“Yes, we have seen it in other races, such as at Fuji, where the weather conditions were mixed. Once the intermediates were removed, the slick tires lasted four and a half hours. It means running almost the entire race on a single set of tyres. It’s a testament to what our R&D department is capable of. It depends a lot on the weather, track conditions and usage strategies. With the same product we race in Spa with 4°C and in Bahrain with 40°C, in a calendar where there is also a 24-hour race. It is not only the temperature that changes, but also the road surface and the layout of the circuits. All of this outlines the requirements for our product.”

Do endurance tires have a wider optimal temperature window than a sprint race tyre?

“It’s the crucial aspect of what we’ve done with this product. It has the largest usage window you can think of. This year then there was the added complication of removing the heaters, required by the FIA ​​and ACO. At Spa we raced with 4°C asphalt and none [in Lmp2, ndr] he complained about warm-up and drivability.”

We imagine that you at Goodyear understand a lot by reading tire data. What downforce do the LMP2 release?

“It’s a fairly generic figure, because it depends on the temperature, the circuit and the set-up. What we see though is that the aerodynamics of the Oreca LMP2 are very versatile. When we fine-tuned the specification for the tires it was really easy for the teams to rebalance the car, no matter how we changed the stiffnesses and the balance. Some of the adjustments to the vertical stiffnesses of the tire were on the order of 30%, which is a huge change. After some adjustments, however, the teams have been able to bring the car back into the correct operating window”.

Only Oreca chassis compete in the LMP2 class. While working on the same car, do you encounter different set-up strategies between the teams?

“We see completely different strategies. We have one tire and one frame. In the car, however, there are three drivers with as many experiences and different engineering approaches. Thus we see different damper valve openings and different suspension spring rates. If you put it all together with camber and toe angles, there are very different philosophies of thought about how the car should work. It’s rare to see two cars with the same setup.”

What are the operating pressures of your product?

“In the last 24 hours of Le Mans we had more freedom on the pressures than in the 2022 edition. However, the ACO and FIA have introduced a minimum pressure this year, following the abolition of the warmers. You have to think that at Le Mans, a high-speed circuit, we also tend to use 2.1 bars of pressure. On a slower track like Bahrain though, we drop to around 1.4 bar. Removing the heaters, however, to reach these values ​​on the road, it would be necessary to start from a cold pressure of 0.7-0.8 bar. It just isn’t. No matter how you design the tire, it physically couldn’t stay on the rim at that point. For this reason FIA has decided to set a limit. We no longer reach the same extremes as when the tires could be preheated, but the pressures still continue to change profoundly from track to track”.

We know that Goodyear is working on tires for the new LMGT3 class, expected for next year. What is the biggest challenge of the development journey?

“It’s all challenging! The official announcement did not arrive until ACO published the call for tenders, but we had already made the decision to start development, because we knew how demanding this challenge would be. The first indoor and bench tests started in December last year and we had already started working on the moulds. In this way we were able to start track testing in March, followed by a test in May. We plan another round of testing in August. It is something different than any other program. With so many manufacturers, the cars differ in engine placement, weight distribution and drivetrain. There are so many options for rear, mid and front engine machines. Even with the engine in the same position, there are numerous possible weight distributions. So we have to be careful when designing the tire, to make sure we don’t give any particular manufacturer any advantage. We started with the ELMS specification of the GTEs rather than the Nurburgring specification as we knew we had a good compromise between rear, mid and front engined cars. The process is ongoing and it is challenging. We are also working with the ACO to try and replicate some features of the LMP2 product. For example, we want a long-lasting tire capable of doing more stints”.

How do you ensure that no one enjoys a specific advantage?

“With lots of data. The partners we work with provide us with the data we need. Then you run analyzes after each test to make sure you’re not giving anyone an edge. We have a varied approach. We rely on car data, tire data and driver comments. There is not necessarily one element that controls the others. We have to collect all possible data and carry out several analyzes before we are sure we can move on to the next round of tests”.

Seems like a business…

“It is, but it also gives a lot of satisfaction. Having so much data available helps us understand how the product works. It’s one of the reasons Goodyear is involved in racing. It helps us to carry forward technological development and to understand future evolutions”.

At the last 24 Hours of Le Mans Goodyear was part of the project that fielded the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Nascar in Garage 56. What can you tell us about the SightLine technology you’ve been experimenting with?

“It’s our TPMS system [monitoraggio di pressione e temperatura, ndr]. It is linked to the car’s telemetry via a signal transmitter located in the hub. When the transmitter sends the signal, the chip starts reading. In this way we can monitor tire pressure and temperature without having a classic TPMS. The Garage 56 that the Camaro was entered is dedicated to experimental technologies. The sensor is developed by Goodyear and in the race it was supported by a traditional TPMS system, so as to be able to have a correlation between the two technologies, ensure the accuracy of the data and be able to use the system in other applications in the future. It could be another cost-cutting tool for teams.”

Why is it better to experiment in motorsport than with an R&D department?

“For the limits you can push yourself to, for the speed of technological development in motorsport compared to other sectors. We also collaborate with organizations such as the ACO and FIA who set goals and push us to develop more, to help deliver a better product for drivers and teams.”

What are the next challenges for Goodyear?

“In 2026 there will be the new generation of Lmp2. We have already started working on it, with the first drawings of the moulds. Obviously, however, we will not be able to go too far until the definitive technical specifications are published. There are so many things we are still pushing. Then next year the LMGT3s will make their debut on the track and until this happens, it’s difficult to say what we can focus on in the future”.

Around 2025 the new Euro 7 regulation will make its debut, which for the first time will set limits on particulate emissions from tyres. Do you also experiment on this front in your motorsport programmes?

“Certainly. We have already developed a rubber made from 90% sustainable materials. At the moment Goodyear is the only manufacturer to have gone to such a high percentage. We are still in the early stages for this product, but we already have a product with a 73% sustainable composition that is already part of our offer and is installed in our customers’ cars. We have tested all these technologies in our sports programs”.