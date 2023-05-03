Vettel back in F1: the constant rumors

Since his retirement from competitions at the end of last season, there has been talk of a possibility on more than one occasion Sebastian Vettel’s return to Formula 1. The most insistent rumors were concentrated in this year’s pre-season test period, even more after the injury suffered by Lance Stroll, which had forced the Canadian from Aston Martin not to take part in the Sakhir sessions in order to recover completely. More recently, however, Vettel has been repeatedly linked to a return to the Red Bullbut in this case in the role of adviser and as a possible replacement for Helmut Marko.

The return to Goodwood

In any case, Vettel will effectively materialize his return to Formula 1, but on the occasion of a special event: from 13 to 16 Julythe four-time world champion will be present at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which this year celebrates its thirtieth edition. On this occasion, Vettel will have the opportunity not only to celebrate his parents 15-year career in the Circus, with his single-seaters that will be exhibited to the public, but also to be able to show off at the wheel of some historic cars belonging to his collection.

A jump into the past

Specifically, the former Ferrari driver will tackle the hills of the English town with the Williams FW14Bthe same with which Nigel Mansell won the world title in 1992. In addition to this performance, Vettel will also reappear with the McLaren MP4/8 from 1993, used that season by Ayrton Senna and Michael Andretti, before the latter was replaced by Mika Hakkinen for the last three rounds of the world championship. In all this, Vettel will also have the opportunity to promote the theme of sustainability, with both cars that will be fueled with synthetic fuels.

A ‘responsible’ passion

As well as returning to an F1 car, Vettel will also have the opportunity to break up an absence from Goodwood which lasted 2012the year in which he performed with the Red Bull RB7, with which he won the third of his four world championships: “It’s great to be back at Goodwood after all these years – declared the German – I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars, which will run on sustainable fuel over the course of the weekend. I’m an avid driver, and it’s important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic race cars today and in the future, but doing it responsibly“.