The Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023 it is scheduled from 13 to 16 Julyin the lands of Goodwood Housein West Sussex, in England. L’annual event it’s a celebration of motor racing historical and contemporary sportswhich features a wide range of vehicles, from classic cars to modern Formula 1 cars.

Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed was inaugurated in 1993 and has grown over the years to become one of the most prestigious and popular events in the motoring scene. It usually takes place in four days in late June or early July and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world. This year it is scheduled from 13 to 16 July.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​runs from 13-16 July 2023

One of the main events of the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​is the famous hill climbin which participants compete on a course of 1.16 miles (about 1.86 kilometres) which meanders through the entire estate. The hill climb attracts a variety of vehicles including vintage cars, rally cars, motorcycles and some of the more recent ones too supercars and hypercars.

The hill climb is one of the main events of the Goodwood Festival of Speed

In addition to the hill climb, the festival program offers numerous other attractions. There are exhibits statistic of historic cars, exhibitions iinteractive shows, live demonstrations and the presence of famous drivers and motorsport personalities. Manufacturers often use the event as an opportunity to showcase their latest models and technologies, making it a real one paradise for car enthusiasts.

Goodwood 2023 new

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​they are expected beyond one hundred cars in previewwhich are exhibited in the Supercars Paddock It is in the First Glance Paddock. Among the most anticipated debuts, we find the Aim EV Sport 01a model designed by Shiro Nakamura (“father” of the Nissan GT-R R35), the Bentley Baturthe new BMW 5 Seriesin addition to Porsche 718 Spyder RS it’s a Lamborghinis destined to become historic.

Alpine A110 R

To the Goodwood there is also the latest version of the Alpine A110 Rwith the French brand also bringing the A290_βthe prototype that anticipates the characteristics of the hot hatch of 100% electric Alpinewhich will go on sale in 2024. In the exhibition on Electric Avenue in Goodwood it is also possible to admire the concept of the Renault 5EV.

Alpine A290_β show car

Still remaining in the field of electric sports cars at the Goodwood Hyundai unveils the Ioniq 5 Nowhich then participates in the iconic time trial of 1.87 km.

Ferrari at the Goodwood 2023

Among the most awaited novelties at Goodwood 2023 there is certainly the Ferrari KC23, designed by the Cavallino Special Projects program, a one-off, i.e. a unique specimen, requested by a collector. Based on 488 GT3 Evo 2020this car took over three years of work to make.

It is not intended for road use, but can only be ridden on the track and is not approved for competition.

Ferrari KC23

The KC23 is distinguished by a revolutionized style and an engine V8 biturbo with 600 HP and 700 Nmwhich guarantees exceptional performance on the track.

Maserati at the Goodwood Revival 2023

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023, there is also maserati which presents two cars making their world debut: the Ghibli 334 Ultimate and the Levante V8 Ultimate. These models represent the Trident House’s homage to the latest chapter of its iconic gran turismo lineage with V8 enginewhich has sold over 100,000 since its launch Maserati 5000 GTs in 1959.

Maserati Ghibli 334 Last

Maserati participates in the time trial with the GranTurismo Trophy and the MC20 Sky and also exhibits the GranTurismo One Off Prismthe Granturismo Folgore and the Grecale Folgore SUV.

Ford at the Goodwood Revival 2023

Ford presents two sports novelties at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, both belonging to the family Mustang. The first is the Mustang GT4based on the latest generation of the iconic Blue Oval muscle car, with a powerful engine V8 Coyote 5 literdesigned exclusively for track use.

Ford Mustang GT4

The second novelty is a special version of the All-electric Mustang Mach-Ewith over 500 HP, also adapted for off-road use.

Ineos 4×4 at the Goodwood 2023

Not only sports cars at the Goodwood there are also off-road vehicles. In particular Ineos, who plays at home and presents grenadier in new version a hydrogen fuel cell. This British off-roader is powered by a fuel cell co-developed with Hyundaibased on the technology used in the Nexus.

Ineos Grenadier Hydrogen

In addition, Goodwood 2023 is expected to officially debut Grenadier Quartermasterthe double-cab pick-up variant, which then also participates in the uphill time trial of the festival to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Belstaff Trialmaster Jacketwhich gives its name to one of the available off-road versions.

