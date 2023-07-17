The emotions of Goodwood

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the ideal opportunity for motorsport enthusiasts to see some of the most legendary cars and loved ones, including those who wrote the history of Formula 1. The same happened last weekend, with many champions of the past who got on board emblematic single-seaters, with emotions that added up to those that Mick Schumacher gave , behind the wheel of his father Michael’s Mercedes W02 with the latter’s helmet. Touching moments and a lot of nostalgia, unfortunately interrupted by an accident without consequences which however ruined another car that is difficult to forget.

The disaster with Leyton House

The episode took place on Sunday, and saw the British driver play a negative role Richard Hope. The latter, after losing control of the single-seater, in fact impacted the barriers at the wheel of the car Leyton House CG901 powered by Juddwho took part in the World Cup 1990 (for the first time with the team that took the name of the Japanese real estate company after taking over the March) after being designed by the current Technical Director of Red Bull Adrian Newey. The contact practically destroyed the rear of the car, with the demonstration resuming after the rapid intervention of the marshals who cleared the track of debris.

I’ve been having a bad day since someone shocked a Leyton House-Judd CG901 at the speed festival at Goodwood. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/eHohqpMK1i — WK Media (@wk_media) July 16, 2023

Broken dreams

A blow to the heart for lovers of the history of F1, even more for the Italian ones. With the Leyton House, in fact, Ivan Capelli was very close to accomplishing a real feat in French Grand Prix 1990 at Le Castellet, taking the lead ahead of his teammate Mauricio Gugelmin (later forced to retire due to an engine problem) and touching what would have been his first win in the top flight. A dream that was interrupted by the local idol Alain Prost, who overtook the Milanese driver three laps from the end, giving Ferrari its hundredth success in Formula 1.