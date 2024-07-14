Red Bull protagonist at Goodwood

Between drivers, team principals, designers and theunveiling of the RB17 Hypercar, the Red Bull attracted the attention of the public and enthusiasts at Goodwood.

Even today at Festival of Speed the F1 world champions have dominated, firing up the engines of six models that have taken part in the World Championship: the 2005 RB1, the 2010 RB6 (the first world championship car built in Milton Keynes), the 2011 RB7, the 2012 RB8, the 2021 RB16B and the 2022 RB18. These cars were driven respectively by Christian Klien (on track in Red Bull’s first two seasons in F1), Mark WebberDaniel RichardChristian HornerMax Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Space also for the F1 Academy driver Hamda Al Qubaisi and legendary designer Adrian Neweywho yesterday got behind the wheel of Niki Lauda’s 1974 Ferrari and today “repeated” himself in the Valkyrie.

Video

This is the video of the Red Bulls at Goodwood.

What a special moment this was! Every win @RedBullRacing car, the first car – RB1, The F1 Academy car and the Aston Martin Valkyrie. All the legendary Red Bull drivers entertaining the crowds including current drivers Max and Checo. #FOS pic.twitter.com/w8F8bv4LDS — Goodwood Road & Racing (@GoodwoodRRC) July 14, 2024

There is no Vettel

Everyone was there, or maybe not. In fact, Sebastian Vettel, who led Red Bull to the top of the world from 2010 to 2013, was missing. The German should have been there, but he is on vacation with his family and therefore had to decline the commitment. Horner took his place in the car.