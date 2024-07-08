The famous Goodwood Festival of Speed It is one of the most anticipated events for fans of historic cars, futuristic prototypes and racing cars of all kinds. Born in 1993 from the idea of Lord Marchwas initially an exclusive gathering in the estate called Goodwood House, West Sussex, England. But it soon turned into a sporting event focused on the discipline of hill climbing or time trial, on the stretch of road in front of the estate. Today it is a competitive stage for the most special cars ever created.

Goodwood House, the residence of the Duke of Richmond

Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​Theme

As every year, in 2024 the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​has a theme which accompanies the event. This year the title is “From Horseless Carriages to Hybrids – Revolutions in Power”. As you can imagine, there will be cars of all eras to retrace the thousand stories that have marked motoring up to the days of electrification, with a look at the possible future of the automotive industry.

The event will last four days starting from July 11, 2024 and the most interesting events, such as the shoot-out hillclimb, can be followed on Goodwood official channel. The hill climb is perhaps the most anticipated event since it will be possible to see in action some of the most famous drivers and some of the fastest or most significant cars of the last 130 years. This year the track record set by Max Chilton with the McMurtry Spéirling of 39.081 seconds given the massive turnout of particularly fast electric cars. Still not convinced? Here are some previews of the attendance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Sebastián Vettel

The four-time F1 world champion with Red Bull Racing and former Ferrari driver, Sebastian Vettel will take to the track with the 1992 Williams FW14B Of Nigel Mansell and the Ayrton Senna’s 1993 McLaren MP4/8 powered by sustainable fuels. The champion will in fact bring his project “Race Without Trace” at Goodwood, seeking to encourage motorsport and global motorsport to develop similar technologies.

Sebastian Vettel and Jenson Button at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

MG will celebrate its centenary

The English brand, with the Cyberster, will be the inspiration for the famous sculpture in front of Goodwood House and will celebrate by parading its most iconic cars up the Goodwood Hill Climb. They will also present their new electric SUV.

MG at Goodwood for 100 years of its history

Formula 1

A is expected large amount of Formula 1 cars from all erasbut also the representation of well 6 Teams currently in F1. Red Bull will present the new RB17 designed by Newey, While Verstappen and Perez will turn with single-seaters. Ferrari, Mercedes, Williams, Alpine and McLaren will bring their cars and drivers to Goodwood in 2024 as Alonso, Webber, Tsunoda, Albon and Ricciardo.

Mercedes AMG F1 W12 during the Hillclimb

Petty’s 75th Anniversary

Even for fans of the NASCARthere will be reason to watch the hillclimb event. The very famous Team with the Playmouth SuperBird number 43will climb the hill with Kyle Pettyson of the “King“ Richard Petty.

Official presence of the Brands at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Many brands will present their latest models to be displayed to the public, including some truly special cars: Alfa Romeo will bring the new 33 Stradale; Maserati instead the two special versions of the MC20 “Icon” and “Legend” for the twentieth anniversary of the release of the MC12; Aston Martin will show the Valiantor a derivation of the Value wanted by Fernando Alonso; BMW will be present with the i5 Flow Nostokana “art car”, the new M2, M3 Touring 2024, M5, 1 Series and X3, as well as the Skytop Concept.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

In short, a festival that allows spectators to see very rare cars in motion and also to be able to realize the real speed of some of these vehicles. It is worth remembering the presence of any type of vehicle or means: There will be planes, helicopters, bicycles, motorcycles and Soap Boxes. Any creation on wheels, wings and blades that can stimulate the imagination of enthusiasts.