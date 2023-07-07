The 2023 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​is now less than a week away. The jewels of Automobili Pagani will also shine on the estate of the Duke of Richmond, confirming its participation in the international event dedicated to engines with two specimens of Utopia and two of Huayra R. In the Supercar Paddock, however, Utopia and Huayra R will be ready to face the “hill climb”, the uphill race that every year sees vehicles of all kinds participate.

Pagani jewels

The eye of visitors to the Pagani stand will be captured by the fascinating Utopia with visible carbon ﬁbre finish, called “Dark Amber”, which arises from the union between the particular Black Mamba color and the insertion of small amber “glitters” . The same imprint of exclusivity of the exteriors is found in the passenger compartment where the upholstery in Nubuck Sabbia and Pelle Grecale stands out, with a woven detail on the central section of the seat. The silhouette is completed by the four titanium exhausts, a distinctive trait of the Modena atelier, which emphasizes the sound of the Pagani V12 twin-turbo engine with 864 HP and 1100 Nm of torque, specially developed by AMG.

The new tyres

This car debuts with the new P Zero Trofeo RS tires (21” at the front and 22” at the rear), custom-developed for Utopia by Pirelli, another novelty at Goodwood 2023. The role of the Pirelli tires is to raise the sportier driving performance than the original equipment P Zero Corsa, without compromising the balance of the car and the feeling given to the driver. Task achieved also thanks to the chosen compounds; in particular, the most performing of the range was adopted for the rear tyres, capable of giving speed and safety on the track, ease and predictability in reactions on the road. Furthermore, using a lengthy virtual development process, work has been done on optimizing the footprint to oﬀer more grip and control.

A Pagani Utopia ready to climb the hill of Goodwood

In the Supercar Paddock, ready to tackle the “hill climb”, a Pagani Utopia equipped with a manual gearbox. The transversal seven-speed Pagani by Xtrac transmission is capable of transferring all the power and exceptional responsiveness of the Pagani V12 to the ground. It wasn’t easy to design such a gearbox, with synchronizers and mechanisms suitable for a pure manual application still capable of handling a torque of 1100 Nm, but it was an essential feature for Utopia.