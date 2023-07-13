Maserati celebrates the epic of the V8 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. At the 2023 edition of the event dedicated to the world of cars and motorsport, the Trident will bring two special cars to their world debut, the Ghibli 334 Ultima and the Levante V8 Ultima, thus celebrating the latest chapter in the history of its iconic eight-cylinder engine . Since 1959, the year the Maserati 5000 GT was launched, more than 100,000 units of the Modena V8 have been sold.

The latest V8s from the Trident

To best celebrate the 580 HP V8, Maserati will show the Goodwood crowd the Ghibli 334 Ultima (the number indicates its top speed in kilometers per hour) which becomes the fastest internal combustion engine sedan in the world, and the Levante V8 Ultima . The Ghibli will also be involved in the uphill time trial alongside the new GranTurismo Trofeo, equipped with the 550 HP V6 Nettuno engine. Meanwhile, the Maserati area will host the Maserati GranTurismo One Off Prisma, a proud expression of this car’s past and of the brand’s ability to go further.

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

To this will be added a GranTurismo Folgore, which will allow visitors to appreciate the first fully electric car of the Italian luxury brand up close. The new electric flagship features 800-volt battery technology developed with cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E, which gives the sleek four-seater grand tourer coupe the ability to travel up to 450km on a single charge and carry out a 100 km recharge in just five minutes. It also boasts impressive performance, thanks to three powerful 300kW permanent magnet motors, one front and two rear, for a total installed power of over 1200hp. The maximum power available to the wheels is therefore over 760 HP, with a torque of 1,350 Nm.

The other models on display

Maserati’s second all-electric model, the Grecale Folgore, will be on display on the Festival’s Electric Avenue, the first mid-size luxury SUV on the market. Featuring a 105kWh battery with 400-volt technology and a range of 500km*, it’s been carefully engineered to make every day exceptional. Designed and built in Italy, Grecale Folgore offers the performance and luxury typical of the Trident, providing 820 Nm of torque and over 500 HP. Maserati’s presence at the event will be completed by another protagonist, MC20 Cielo. Following its UK debut last year at the festival with David Beckham, the car once again returns to the iconic hillclimb, this time in Rosso Vincente. With its eye-catching design, outstanding power-to-weight ratio, carbon fiber chassis, electric retractable glass roof and Formula 1 derived 630hp Neptune V6 engine, it is sure to turn heads during the four day race. ‘event.