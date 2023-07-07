The Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​will also host the debut of the NamX HUV concept car, a sports SUV prototype designed by Pininfarina in collaboration with the DE LUSSAC design studio. The model will be present in the Future Lab, the space dedicated to technologies that could emerge in the next few years.

Hydrogen technology

NamX reinvented the traditional SUV design with modern curves and integrated hydrogen power. At the heart of the HUV concept, an innovative removable tank system that partially fuels the vehicle with hydrogen capsules, marking a revolution in clean and sustainable mobility. The HUV concept features six hydrogen pods in the rear of the car, providing a range of 700 to 800 kilometres. The capsules can be refilled at hydrogen refueling stations, delivered to the user or obtained conveniently at CapXtores, ensuring accessibility to hydrogen for everyone.

NamX HUV at Goodwood

Pininfarina is thrilled to showcase its dedication to innovation and user experience through the NamX HUV at Goodwood. “Being at Goodwood with this revolutionary project demonstrates that Pininfarina is not only design and style, but also innovation, user experience and the ability to give life to a vision of a sustainable future – declared Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of Pininfarina – The NAMX HUV is in our DNA – it’s about creating the best driving experience for unlimited mobility, in style.”

Pininfarina and NamX HUV at the Future Lab

The Future Lab, which returns for its sixth year, will be the ideal showcase for the NamX HUV concept. Located in the heart of the Festival of Speed, it focuses on “Technologies for a Better World”. In line with this mission, the Future Lab features four themes highlighting 24 cutting-edge international companies, laboratories and innovators. NamX, in collaboration with Pininfarina, will be present in the area called “Powering the Future”, which will present solutions to “power” the future in an efficient, clean and fast way.