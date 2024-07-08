A great and dutiful tribute to the figure of Ayrton Senna will be the common thread that will bring McLaren to the stage of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, scheduled from 11 to 14 July. At the centre of the scene is the McLaren dressed in Senna Semper liverya masterpiece crafted by McLaren Special Operations, alongside the MCL38 in the exclusive Monaco Grand Prix colours.

Bruno Senna on the track

Bruno Senna, Ayrton’s nephew and former Formula 1 driver and an ambassador for McLaren Automotive, will be behind the wheel of his uncle’s 1991 title-winning MP4/6. On Saturday, McLaren double Formula 1 world champion Mika Häkkinen will drive a Solus GT up the hill in a demonstration run. One of 25 cars to be delivered under the Solus GT programme, the bespoke Mika Häkkinen-named car was painted to replicate the McLaren MP4/13 with which the Finn drove to the 1998 Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship. This process was overseen by an MSO technician responsible for painting the original race car. The livery of the F1 car has been expertly recreated and applied to the lightweight bodywork and extreme aerodynamics of the Solus GT; even the paint colours used have been blended to match the weathering process that took place on the bodywork of the original Formula 1 car.

Michael Leiters, CEO McLaren

“This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​will see McLaren deliver another milestone event that will delight our fans and revive our immense sporting heritage, not just through the cars that have delivered victories and championships, but also through the drivers who took them there,” said Michael Leiters, CEO McLaren Automotive. “These iconic cars and incredible drivers continue to inspire us to create supercars that push the boundaries of performance on road and track.”