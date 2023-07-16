Goodwood celebrates the Ferrari 499P

In the suggestive setting of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, in the United Kingdom, Ferrari was the protagonist of a celebration linked to the victory of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, obtained last June in the Centenary edition of the oldest endurance race in the world. Three Prancing Horse cars paraded from the paddock, where they were on display for the entire duration of the event – ​​together with the 499P number 51, first across the finish line on the Circuit de La Sarthe – up to the Goodwood House.

In the spotlight were the Ferraris 250 TR/58 And 275 Pthe models that achieved success at Le Mans in 1958 and 1964 respectively. The Briton James Calado and the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi garnering applause from the audience.

Furthermore, the parade was opened by the SF90 Stradale in the special livery that pays homage to the 499P Hypercar, driven by Enrico Galliera, Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, flanked by the Spanish driver Miguel Molina.

Welcomed by the applause of the enthusiasts, the cars stopped in front of the residence of the Duke of Richmond, then the protagonists of the season in the FIA ​​WEC with the Ferrari – AF Corse team greeted the many fans who were waiting for their arrival. Molina followed one another to retrace the victorious experience of Le Mans, who shares the 499P number 50 with Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen, Giovinazzi and Calado in the World Endurance Championship, who on 11 June stood on the top step of the podium together with Alessandro Pier Do you drive.