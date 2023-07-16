The Festival of Speed ​​dedicated a ceremony to Ferrari’s victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Under the spotlights, together with the 499P number 51, first at the finish line on the La Sarthe circuit, the Ferrari 250 TR/58 and 275 P, first in 1958 and 1964. At the wheel James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi

Savina Confaloni





@

savinaconfaloni – goodwood (england)

Great celebrations at the Festival of Speed ​​in Goodwood, England, for Ferrari’s victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the centenary. In the spotlight, next to the 499P number 51, first at the finish line on the Circuit de La Sarthe, the Ferrari 250 TR/58 and 275 P, with James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi at the wheel. The parade was opened by the SF90 Stradale in the special livery that pays homage to the 499P Hypercar, driven by Enrico Galliera, Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, flanked by the Spanish driver Miguel Molina. See also Nairo Quintana and Arkea, officially, to the Tour de France 2022

in a big way — Ferrari celebrated its centenary victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in great style at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Greeted by a crowd of cheering enthusiasts, three Prancing Horse cars paraded together with the 499P number 51, first across the finish line on the Circuit de La Sarthe, from the paddock to the Goodwood House. In the spotlight, the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa which won in 1958 with Olivier Gendebien and Phil Hill, and the 275 P which won in 1964 with Nino Vaccarella and Jean Guichet, driven at Goodwood by drivers James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi.

the parade — And to open the parade, the special SF90 Stradale in the exclusive livery that pays homage to the colors of the 499P Hypercar, with Enrico Galliera, Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer at the wheel, flanked by the Spanish driver Miguel Molina. Welcomed by the applause of the Prancing Horse fans, the FIA ​​WEC champions of the season with the Ferrari – AF Corse team arrived in parade in front of the imposing residence of the Duke of Richmond, stopping for photos and autographs next to the most iconic cars of the Maranello House . Molina, who shares the 499P number 50 with Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen in the World Endurance Championship, and Giovinazzi and Calado, who took the top step of the podium together with Alessandro Pier Guidi last 11 June. See also FIM Awards: two-wheel world champions awarded in Rimini