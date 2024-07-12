Goodwood in memory of Senna

The memory of Ayrton Seine is still alive in the minds and hearts of all motorsport enthusiasts. The three-time world champion was celebrated today at Goodwood as part of the usual Festival of Speed. His nephew Bruno, in Formula 1 from 2010 to 2012, in fact drove the McLaren MP4/6 with which Magic He won the 1991 World Cup, the last of his career.

Video

This is the video shared by McLaren.

Since 2024 is a “round” anniversary of Senna’s death, in this 2024 there have been a series of events in memory of the Brazilian champion. The edition of the last Imola Grand Prix was in fact dedicated to the three-time world champion, who died following the Tamburello accident in 1994. Before the race, Sebastian Vettel thrilled everyone by driving the McLaren MP4/8 of Magic.

It is not the first time that Bruno drives one of his uncle Ayrton’s cars: it already happened in 2019, when he took the 1989 MP4/4 (that car also won the world championship) to his home circuit of Interlagos. During his time with HRT, he instead drove the 1986 World Championship Lotus 98T at Suzuka.