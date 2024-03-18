Also the 1982 Williams at Goodwood

There Williams announced his participation in the next one Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2024. The Grove team will be present with the FW08the car that – driven by Keke Rosberg – won the 1982 World Championship.

Vowles also behind the wheel

They will drive the second Williams to win the Alex Drivers' Championship AlbonLogan Sargeant (making her debut at Goodwood), the F1 Academy driver Lia Block and also team principal James Vowlesas confirmed by Williams herself: “We can't wait to attend this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​and share our passion for motorsport with fans around the world“, commented the Briton.

“I'm delighted that Williams is joining us at the Festival of Speed ​​this year with such a stellar driver line-up and with the FW08, which fits so well with our theme, 'Revolutions in Power'. Our fans are always excited to see the Formula 1 teams, cars and drivers in action and, like them, I can't wait to see Alex, Logan, James and Lia take to the track“, added the Duke of Richmond, founder of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The FW08, a historic car

Designed by Patrick Head and Franck Dernie, the Williams FW08 was the last car to win a Drivers' Championship with a Ford-Cosworth V8 and the last ground-effect car with miniskirts. Thanks to its extraordinary aerodynamics it was able to compete against the most powerful turbo engines: the rest was done by the perseverance of Rosberg, who won the title despite a single stage success (in Dijon).