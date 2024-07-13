Newey on Ferrari (but it’s Goodwood)

The one between Adrian Newey and the Ferrari It’s a possible marriage that many Scuderia fans have been waiting for months. Ferrari fans see the legendary designer as the man who will save them from returning to winning ways starting with the new era of cars in 2026, but the Briton will only make a decision by the autumn.

At the moment this union is only possible at special events like Goodwood. Here Newey drove a Ferrari for the third time today. And it is a significant Red: it is in fact the 312 B3 from 1974, Niki’s first Praise.

Video

In this clip you can see Newey in Lauda’s Ferrari. From the official Festival of Speed ​​live you can watch the full video (Newey left at about 9.55am.)

Newey’s words

“Driving Niki’s old car is really special. I knew him quite well and so to be here, sitting in the same seat as him: trying to think about what he must have felt, how he prepared before the start and everything else is really incredible. The cars are so different. (from today’s ones, ed.)but I love them“, these are his words. “I grew up with the 1967 and 1968 Lotus 49, which was the first car I started looking at. Then we got to 1974, when I was 15 and painted this car for my art project. Looking at the engineering back then, I think it was a fascinating time to work in: the good thing is that you had a rulebook of about two pages, but the budgets were relatively small and, more importantly, you didn’t have the research tools, so everything was up to the designer, who relied mainly on instinct. Wind tunnels were just in their infancy, it must have been fascinating“.

“Until the end of the 60s all cars had the traditional cigar shape, then in the early 70s and up to the Venturi era there was a sort of explosion of different shapes, designers experimented with different things“, he continued. “I think Mauro Forghieri he was the only designer, as far as I know, to design not only the chassis but also the engine: tribute must be given to him“.