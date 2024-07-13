There Lotus Evija Xan exclusive hypercar with 2.011 HP and four electric motors, had an inglorious end crashing against the hay bales shortly after entering the track. This prototype electricintended for track use only, is more powerful and expensive than the road version, the Lotus Evijaof which 130 copies are sold for around 2 million euros each.

Goodwood Accident Electric Lotus, What Happened

The Lotus Evija X, shortly after starting, lost control and became wrapped in a white smoke caused by tire friction, similar to “donuts” in Formula 1.

Lotus Evija X crashes into barriers at Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2024

The fault probably does not lie with the pilot, who was unharmed, but it could be attributed to a malfunction of the sophisticated software that manages the distribution of power from the engines to the wheels.

Lotus Evija X crashes at Goodwood

Lotus Evija X features

The Lotus Evija X is an extreme prototype developed for the track, based on the already fast Lotus Evija road car. Equipped with a battery 70 kWh and four electric motors, offers a total power of 2,011 HP and 1,704 Nm of couple. He recorded a time of 6 minutes and 24 seconds at the Nürburgringplacing itself behind the Volkswagen ID.R and the Porsche 919 Evo.

Lotus Evija X

The car has undergone significant modifications to reduce weight and improve performance, including carbon brakesnew spoilers and Pirelli slick tires. Despite the aggressive aerodynamics, it maintains a top speed of 349 km/h. Lotus has not yet decided whether it will produce the Evija X, but if it does, it will be a limited edition and priced above the £2 million of the road version.

Read also:

→ Lotus Evija features

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!