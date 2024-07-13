The first 100 years of MG Motor’s history are celebrated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The 2024 edition of the famous motor show hosted at the Duke of Richmond’s estate was in fact the stage for the celebrations on the occasion of the centenary of the iconic English brand. A one-of-a-kind show, which saw the Duke himself as the protagonist at the opening of the Festival during a parade of MG models.

MG Parade and Cyberster GTS at Goodwood

His Grace drove one of the iconic MG C-Type racing cars that his grandfather drove in the Brooklands Double 12 in 1931. Alongside the C-Type was a unique gathering of cars that showcased MG’s finest moments, both on the road and on the track. The new MG Cyberster roadster was joined by the MGA Le Mans, MGC GTS Sebring and MG 6R4. The Festival of Speed ​​was the perfect setting to showcase MG’s dynamic future. Jozef Kaban, Vice President, MG Global Design Centre, gave the Duke of Richmond a first look at the spectacular MG Cyber ​​GTS Concept. The MG Cyber ​​GTS Concept pays homage to the MGC GTS Sebring, which achieved the best ever result for an MG in the Prototype class at the famous 12 Hour Race in 1968 and which is a key part of the iconic British marque’s identity.

The Legend at Le Mans

Nicknamed ‘Mable’ and driven by the legendary Paddy Hopkirk and Andrew Hedges, just six examples were built and finished 10th overall. To celebrate the brand’s 100th anniversary, MG designers have created a special concept that captures the spirit of the MGC GTS Sebring while offering a rear-wheel drive car that utilises today’s advanced high-performance EV powertrains. The Cyber ​​GTS Concept explores MG’s further potential by creating new possibilities for a GTS and follows in the footsteps of the Cyberster, which is the world’s first two-seater EV convertible to go into production.

A prototype work of art at Goodwood

The MG stand also features the futuristic EXE181, a unique piece of automotive art, both conceived by MG’s London design team led by Carl Gotham. The EXE181 is inspired by the original MG EX181, which broke a series of small car records in 1957 and again in 1959, as well as the land speed record in 1957 when British drivers Sir Stirling Moss and Phil Hill triumphed on the iconic Bonneville Salt Flats. MG secured the F-Class world record with a recorded speed of 395.31 km/h. Known as the “Roaring Raindrop”, the success of the EX181 was a testament to the incredible capability of an MG production engine. The engine was a 1.5-litre MGA Twin Cam with a Shorrock supercharger and twin SU carburettors, producing an astonishing 290bhp at 7,300rpm. The original EX181 very much represented the adventurous, almost reckless spirit of MG, a British sports car manufacturer that would travel halfway around the world and challenge the world’s best, using a small-displacement production engine to reach new heights. Inspired by the ‘Roaring Raindrop’, EXE181 is a bold, modern reimagining of an electric MG land speed record-breaking car. Key features have been fairly faithfully retained, including the central axle, extremely compact single-seat cockpit, seamless lines and open roof. The use of the two dominant Bonneville colours, white for the salt flats and blue for the wide open skies, are a further homage to the Moss-Hill car. A key element of EXE181 was to design with purpose and authenticity. This meant proving the aerodynamics of EXE181, which has a drag coefficient of 0.181, and a modern, connected user interface within the cabin. Jozef Kaban described the project as a unique opportunity to pay homage to MG’s pioneering spirit, while also exploring the future with the belief that it wants to challenge the potential of EV speed with a car that carries the distinctive octagon badge. MG’s celebrations also took place in front of Goodwood House, where Gerry Judah’s beautiful Festival of Speed ​​sculpture showcased the Cyberster alongside one of its most illustrious and beloved predecessors, the MGB. In typical Goodwood style, there was a spectacular fireworks display to mark the moment.