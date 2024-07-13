Alpine’s return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​coincides with the dynamic debut of the A290, the French sports car brand’s first electric car that celebrates the launch of the Dieppe-based brand’s new range. The new model made its static debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and now the battery-powered compact will demonstrate its dynamic capabilities on the 1.16-mile course of the famous hill climb as part of the “First Glance” event.

The power of the A290

The Alpine A290 is equipped with an electric powertrain that in the GT Performance and GTS versions delivers 220 HP of total power (180 HP in the basic and GT Premium versions) and 300 Nm of maximum torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds against a weight of 1,479 kg. More generally, the new Alpine A290 is characterized by a low center of gravity and dedicated suspension, thanks above all to the use of the multilink rear axle. Finally, there are four driving modes available to the driver: Save, Normal, Sport, Perso, with the latter mode allowing for personalized adjustment not only of the level of steering assistance and accelerator response, but also of the ambient lighting and the engine sound with Alpine Drive Sound.

Alpines present at Goodwood

Alongside the future of the brand there will also be space for the tradition and models that have made Alpine’s history. Alongside the A290 there will be, for example, the A110 Group 4 Tour de Corse from 1975, as well as the A110 R Le Mans, a limited series of just 100 units, while the spotlight will also be on the A110 Pikes Peak, aerodynamically optimised and with a power of 500 HP, as well as the surprising Alpenglow concept car, which combines the lightness of its carbon body with a high-performance hydrogen engine.

From Formula 1 to the past

The motorsport theme continues with the display of the BWT Alpine F1 Team show car, as well as the 1970s RS10 V6 biturbo Formula 1 and the radical A442B V6 endurance racer. The Formula 1 show car will be driven by three Alpine Academy drivers: Jack Doohan, current Alpine F1 reserve driver, Kush Maini, Formula 2 driver, and Sophia Floersch, Formula 3 driver. Enthusiasts can also test themselves in the Alpine simulator, with the fastest driver winning an Alpine experience in Thruxton.

The Atelier Alpine projects

There will also be several versions of the Dieppe berlinetta taking part in the “Manufacturers’ Parade”, including the A110 S, A110 GT, A110 R and A110 Enstone. Alpine will also announce its plans to make the A110 even more exclusive, giving visitors a preview of the upcoming Atelier Alpine programme. Designed to take the A110’s styling to the next level, this programme allows A110 owners to choose from a range of 26 new body colours inspired by Alpine’s heritage, combined with alloy wheels and brake calipers in a variety of exclusive finishes.