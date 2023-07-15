Debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​for Kia EV9, the new electric SUV from the Korean brand which will be on display for the public at the British motoring event until 16 July. After the statistic preview in Germany, therefore, the new model of the Asian brand stops in Sussex, England to show its futuristic shapes, inspired by the principles of the Design Sustainability Strategy.

The Kia EV9 philosophy

Above all, the Kia EV9 stands out for its strong presence on the road, the result of a design that combines different elements, inspired by nature and modernity according to the “Opposites United” stylistic philosophy. The new SUV has a strong identity, characterized by clean lines and sculptural shapes that give it a contemporary look. The pillar of Kia’s philosophy “Bold for Nature” is found in the powerful and massive shapes, with a square profile despite the soft lines. The futuristic look of EV9 is emphasized by the “Digital Pattern Lighting Grille” and by the innovative design of the vertically developed headlights, for an evolution of the characteristic “Tiger Face” in a highly futuristic key. The Digital Tiger Face is distinguished by two clusters of compact cube-shaped lights located alongside each projector.

The design

The innovative vertical headlights and tapered daytime running lights, which extend far above the front fenders, emphasize the presence on the road by making the impressive SUV not go unnoticed and increasing safety. The innovative EV9 “Star Map” LED technology (available depending on the reference market) opens up a new visual experience and offers a sophisticated dynamic sequential lighting system that will distinguish the “Digital Tiger Face” of all future EV models of the brand. The side shows a profile inspired by the shapes of polygons, contributing to aerodynamic efficiency. The triangular structures of the fenders and the wheel arches with a very pronounced geometric design combine with the body of the fuselage, merging perfectly with the polygonal elements, for a unique structure. Flush-fitting door handles together with the sweeping rear roofline contribute to a dynamic, highly efficient feel. The rear design is characterized by a cross-reference with the front, with the original and distinctive thin luminous signatures designed to once again enhance the strong and confident stature of the EV9 and to ensure that strong, immediately recognizable SUV identity that projects in the future.

The cockpit of the Kia EV9

The EV9’s spacious and bright passenger compartment is characterized by an elegant and at the same time ergonomic and functional design, premium quality and an extraordinarily user-friendly setting. The panoramic floating instrument cluster extends from the steering wheel to the center of the vehicle. Two 12.3” touch screens and a 5” segment display enhance the digital experience, offering easy control of vehicle functions and limiting the presence of physical buttons to the essentials. Great attention has been paid to functionality with numerous storage compartments, including a particularly large one, inserted in the central console.

Powertrain and battery

From the point of view of the powertrain, the long-range version with rear-wheel drive is equipped with a single “depowered” electric motor at 150 kW and 350 Nm of torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds. The next step is taken by the standard version of the model, also powered by a single electric propulsion unit but with power increased to 160 kW and the same torque, for an acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h reduced to 8.2 seconds. In any case, nothing to do with the top-of-the-range version of the KIA EV9, the one equipped with four-wheel drive, which benefits from two electric motors for a total power of 282 kW and a maximum torque of 600 Nm, values ​​which translate into a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 6.0 seconds. The range in the WLTP cycle reaches 541 kilometers on a single charge. The value refers to the long-range version of the EV9, the one with a 99.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, offered in combination with rear-wheel drive or as an alternative to all-wheel drive. But this is not the only battery option proposed by the company: the standard version of the model has a unit of 76.1 kWh, but in this case the expected range has not been declared. However, we know that the new KIA electric SUV was built using an 800-volt architecture, which means that through ultra-fast charging it takes only 15 minutes to restore 239 km of autonomy.