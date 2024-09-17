Kots: Goodwin and Ernest died during overnight stay due to drone attack

Military correspondent Alexander Kots, citing an anonymous source familiar with the investigation, told the details of the investigation into the circumstances of the death of Russian soldiers Dmitry Lysakovsky, call sign Goodvin, and Sergei Gritsai, call sign Ernest.

According to the war correspondent’s source, the 87th regiment, in which Goodwin and Ernest served, did not participate in the assaults and held the territories already occupied by the Russian army. He also reported that the soldiers died when they left their positions on September 12 to spend the night in a private house, which was later attacked by a Ukrainian Baba Yaga drone. Also, according to the investigation, Goodwin and Ernest were texting someone via gadgets at that time.

At about 10 p.m., as a result of the Ukrainian Baba Yaga UAV dropping a TM-62 anti-tank mine on a house, several servicemen, including Ernest, were killed. Others were injured. Goodwin has not yet been found. He is listed as missing. source of military correspondent Alexander Kots

He noted that on this day the soldiers were carrying out a mission to consolidate their position in the Lesovka area.

Goodwin and Ernest lived in the private sector

Kots’ interlocutor also said that in the regiment where Lysakovsky and Gritsai served, there were no units equipped with artillery, in whose interests it was necessary to conduct aerial reconnaissance using long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and no corresponding tasks were set for them.

Also, according to his information, in recent months Goodwin and Ernest “rarely appeared at the location of their unit, lived in the private sector, missed combat training and coordination events for various reasons.” They allegedly explained this by testing a new type of UAV, but during this period they did not transmit any information from this UAV to the battalion or regiment command posts.

Another soldier told about the night of Goodwin and Ernest’s death

On September 17, a Russian serviceman with the call sign Kratos gave details of what happened on the night of Goodwin and Ernest’s death. Ernest was allegedly the senior in the group of seven that night, distributing the people between the house and the basement.

“Baba Yaga” arrived at night. At that time, Ernest, Psycho, and two others I don’t know were in the basement. Goodwin was on duty, I remember. Where he was on duty, the arrival happened to be in that place. fighter with the call sign Kratos

After that, the house allegedly caught fire. According to Kratos, the soldiers waited in the burning building until the last moment. Then, when the situation calmed down, they headed to the basement, where they found it filled with debris from the explosion.

Goodwin and Ernest were not transferred to other units.

In turn, military expert Boris Rozhin published the investigation data. The commission came to the conclusion that Lysakovsky and Gritsai served in the 87th separate rifle regiment of the Southern Military District and were not transferred to other units.

According to the commission’s preliminary findings, from September 9, Goodwin and Ernest, as part of their regular platoon unit, were in the second echelon, carrying out the task of establishing control over the settlement of Lesovka in the DPR, and on September 12, they left their position “for the night in a private one-story cinder block house and its basement.”

Defense Minister Belousov ordered to look into the situation

On September 13, it became known that Goodwin and Ernest had died on the front lines after being transferred to the stormtroopers. In a video published by war correspondent Yuri Kotenok, they toldthat they and their colleagues were sent to infantry formations without explanation, as they believe, due to a conflict with the commander Igor Puzik, call sign Evil.

After news of the video spread through the media, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov instructed his deputy, Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces Viktor Goremykin, and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, together with the FSB, to look into the situation.