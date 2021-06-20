Last weekend the G7 meeting took place in Cornwall, and as is often the case with these types of meetings, the bottom line looks more like tinsel; messages of goodwill, ambitious plans to counter climate change and inequality, but little clarity on how to get there. The meeting leaves many loose ends, but focuses attention on others, which does close very well.

For example, it is undeniable that the United States is back on the board of global geopolitics and wants to make that very clear. After the hangover caused by the unorthodox, to say the least, presidency of Donald Trump, the administration of Joe Biden is ready for his country to regain world leadership, something that will not cost them too much since during the presidency of the New Yorker it did not there were those who raised their hands, although China is unstoppable.

The way forward for our neighbor and the nations that accompany him is to put a stop to the rise of China and what they consider an affront to the values ​​of Western democracies. The criticism of the West to the so-called New Silk Road of China, is nothing but the objection to certain unfair practices of the Asian giant towards developing countries. It goes without saying that the Group of 7 is not without guilt when we speak of unequal treatment, but that is another matter.

The role of Emmanuel Macron, president of France, also stands out for placing himself at the head of the European Union now that Angela Merkel is about to let go of the helm. Europe will have a difficult time once the German chancellor leaves office. The absence of a vigorous leadership that defends democracy and freedom will walk hand in hand with a continent that sees how the ghosts of nationalism and the extreme right gather strength.

That, in regards to political gossip and what the summit made clear. The biggest questions are left by what he assumes was the substance of the meeting; fight against climate change; massive distribution of vaccines to alleviate the economic crisis; ideas on the air of how to get out of this crisis and plans to collaborate with the most economically depressed countries and almost nothing about the rise of nationalisms, in short, the usual script when these countries meet.

It is not clear how they will help the poorest nations to get out of poverty, inequality and crime, nor how they will accelerate the energy transition in places where they have not even been able to go digital, much less how they think counteract the worrying advance of the extreme right in most of the world. The meeting lacked more ideas for a world that really needs to fight the problem of inequality, especially in the southern hemisphere, historically the poorest.

The pandemic caused by Covid-19 shed more light on problems that we already knew were there; made them more obvious. What one would expect from countries with certain prerogatives is that they show a more empathetic attitude towards a problem for which they are jointly responsible; poverty, deficient health services, exacerbated corruption, inequality… In short, the list of atrocities that developing countries experience is endless.

But what we saw at this meeting was no different from the movie we’ve seen before. There was a lack of clear proposals and specific plans to deal with what ails us and the good wishes and complacency of a group that seems to continue in the same old morass abounded.

Javier Garcia Bejos